Truist Financial Trims Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Target Price to $65.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

