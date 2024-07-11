Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.39

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 59432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 28.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 83,181 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 924.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 128,623 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

