Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Barclays

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $473.00 to $515.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $511.58. 49,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $521.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

