Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,084. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

