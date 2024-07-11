Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Up 1,820.0% in June

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 1,820.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

UBSFY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 253,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

