UBS Group Raises United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $370.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $329.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.48. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,604,643 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

