UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.92

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 105518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,501,000 after buying an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 280,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 160,503 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

