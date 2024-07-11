United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 7,544,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,416. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.