United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $44.75. United Airlines shares last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 3,802,101 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $103,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

