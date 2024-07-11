Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $51.50. 1,311,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

