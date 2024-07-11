Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on URG. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URG

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.