Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Ur-Energy Stock Performance
Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.98 on Monday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22.
Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
