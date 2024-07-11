Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,672 shares during the period.

FBND stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 883,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

