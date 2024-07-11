Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,647. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

