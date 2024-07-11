Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $178.21. 208,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,931. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average of $185.44.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

