Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,222 shares of company stock worth $43,691,039. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $609.55. The company had a trading volume of 296,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,965. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.