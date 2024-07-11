Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 817 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,081. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

