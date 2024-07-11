VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.47

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 753208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,441,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

