VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.11. 4,063,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,937. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average of $219.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

