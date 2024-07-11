Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.33

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.33 and last traded at $121.31, with a volume of 12815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

