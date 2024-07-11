Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 436,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 393,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 378,305 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 120,440 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

