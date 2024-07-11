Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.52. The stock had a trading volume of 211,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,564. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

