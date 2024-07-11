Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 165.0% in June

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the June 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 770,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,503. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

