Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.79. 4,978,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

