Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,289. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

