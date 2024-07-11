Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.37. 1,509,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,289. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.