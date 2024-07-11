Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.85

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 153998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

