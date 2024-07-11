VeraBank N.A. Buys 22,942 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 365.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,510. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.