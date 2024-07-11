Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

