Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 406,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 781,880 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $17.93.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 15.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

