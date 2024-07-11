VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after buying an additional 952,062 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,946,000.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 2,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,549. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

