Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.79

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 35598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Vivendi Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

