Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 1.4%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.44. 3,031,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,609,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $561.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 86.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 136,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

