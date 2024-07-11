WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the June 15th total of 362,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WLGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

