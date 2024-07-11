WBI Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. WBI Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTH. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTH traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $207.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. VanEck Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $162.97 and a 1-year high of $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.54.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

