WBI Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,927 Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,763,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. 79,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.03.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

