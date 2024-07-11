WBI Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $9,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 627,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

