WBI Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,813,000 after purchasing an additional 399,665 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after purchasing an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after buying an additional 122,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 334,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,150. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

