WBI Investments LLC Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WBI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.31. The company had a trading volume of 305,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,264. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $392.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

