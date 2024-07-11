WBI Investments LLC Invests $415,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.