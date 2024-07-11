WBI Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,512 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.34 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.