WBI Investments LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.14. 1,060,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.75 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.51.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

