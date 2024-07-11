WBI Investments LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ZS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.14. 1,060,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.75 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.51.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
