WBI Investments LLC Sells 13,955 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,760,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 209,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 124,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,201. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $57.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $809.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.