WBI Investments LLC Sells 26,938 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,519,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,641. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.