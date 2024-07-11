WBI Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

WBI Investments LLC cut its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,637 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 292,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.49%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

