Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GE Vernova (GEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) recently:

7/10/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $172.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/21/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,720. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $20,854,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,898,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

