Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $800.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.56.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $34.09 on Thursday, hitting $850.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $825.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.