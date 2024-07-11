Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $42.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

