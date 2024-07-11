Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 98,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

