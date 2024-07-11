Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 2%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $78.65. 252,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,310,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

